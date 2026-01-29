Yankees' Cody Bellinger Knew Grass Isn't Always Greener

Even though the vast majority of New York Yankees fans aren't too happy with their offseason, Cody Bellinger is here to talk some sense into them.

Seemingly every other team in the AL East got better, but the Yankees made quite a few moves themselves. Sadly, other than bringing back Bellinger and trading for Ryan Weathers, most of those moves weren't nearly as impactful.

Thankfully, they just added another pitcher in Angel Chivilli. Again, it's not like that's a groundbreaking move, but Bellinger knows what this team is all about and that's exactly why he wanted to come back.

Bellinger won't be able to calm down every Yankees fan. It's only a matter of time before they take the field once again, and for Bellinger's sake, he knows this is exactly where he wanted to be.

Cody Bellinger On His Tumultuous Offseason

Sep 20, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; during the New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a single during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

"Obviously, it might not be what everyone wants to hear, but I really do love the group that we had. We had a special, special unit. We had great chemistry that I don’t think can be understood unless you’re inside the clubhouse," Bellinger said.

The former NL MVP continued, "We all play for each other and, on top of that, we have some important pieces coming back. I’m excited to run it back with those guys.”

"When you get into a locker room where it’s about winning and doing it for each other, you don’t really want to leave it,” Bellinger added. “Grass ain’t always greener on the other side.”

Yankees Future With Cody Bellinger

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) congratulates left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) after a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Obviously, the Yankees have a brighter future as long as Bellinger is involved. They were able to meet their demands, bringing him back on a five-year, $162.5 million deal. Instead of settling and giving Beli the seven-year deal he pursued, they threw in an extra opt-out and called it a day.

Should the Yankees have lost Bellinger, they'd be in a much, much different state. Things are on the rise once again, and seeing them just trade for Chivilli proves they're still doing whatever it takes to get to that next level.

Even though the likes of Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker slipped away from them, bringing back Bellinger keeps this unit as tight-knit as humanly possible. Sometimes, not making a ton of changes is a good thing. Their locker room will have a similar feel from last season to this year, and that type of team chemistry immediately sets them up for success.

