Yankees Unlikely to Extend Star Infielder During Offseason
The New York Yankees and Jazz Chisholm Jr. feel like they're made for one another, but with just a single year of club control left, the clock is ticking for the two sides to come together and hammer out a long-term deal.
Extension Unlikely This Offseason
Even considering the fact that Chisholm is entering a contract year and has expressed his desire to remain with the Yankees, the New York Post's Greg Joyce doesn't believe he'll receive an extension during the offseason.
"Delivered a 30-30 season despite missing a month because of an oblique injury," Joyce wrote. "Entering his walk year, he wants to stay long-term, though an extension is unlikely before the season starts."
Chisholm Has Become Superstar with Yankees
Chisholm was a productive player throughout his five years with the Miami Marlins, slashing .246/.309/.440 with 66 home runs and 81 stolen bases over 403 games, but he's reached a whole other level in New York after landing with the team at the 2024 trade deadline.
After posting an .825 OPS in 191 plate appearances for the Yankees last year, Chisholm established himself as one of the top second basemen in the league during 2025 while also spending some time at third base out of necessity earlier in the season.
The 27-year-old finished the campaign with a slash line of .242/.332/.481 with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases, resulting in him becoming just the third player in Yankees history to join the 30-30 club.
Additionally, Chisholm tied for the most homers and third-most fWAR (4.4) among qualified primary players at the position this season to go alongside two Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and eight Outs Above Average (OAA) at second base.
Yankees Can't Let Chisholm Walk
Though Chisholm is guaranteed to spend the 2026 campaign with the Yankees, it's a bit unnerving that he's not under contract for the foreseeable future.
Though Joyce said that extension may not come together before next season begins, that may still keep the door open for such a deal to be consummated in spring training.
There's little reason to believe New York won't attempt to extend Chisholm when it's all said and done, and it's already well-known that the two-time All-Star has no intentions of leaving too.
Chisholm has already become a mainstay towards the top of the Yankees' lineup in such a short amount of time, and the club simply can't let him walk in free agency next offseason.
