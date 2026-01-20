Yankees Still Interested in Former All-Star OF

Should Plan A not go according to plan, the New York Yankees are keeping tabs on Austin Hays.

According to Jon Heyman, the Yankees are one of three teams keeping tabs on the veteran free agent.

While Hays would be a sizeable downgrade from Cody Bellinger, he would be able to be brought in at a much lower asking price and would allow the team to try to improve their roster elsewhere.

That said, Hays is no Bellinger. Even if the Yankees aren't able to come to terms with the same guy who made a name for himself in New York last season, it's not like they have the easiest path to landing Hays.

Yankees Competing With Cardinals And Mets

Cardinals, Yankees and Mets are among many teams who’ve maintained contact with free agent OF Austin Hays, who was fully healthy and had a very nice season in 2025. Cody Bellinger remains the top OF target of the two NY teams. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 20, 2026

Seemingly everyone the Yankees are interested in are also being pursued by their in-state rival. The New York Mets were able to bring in Bo Bichette for a steep price, but that doesn't mean they're done making moves.

Heyman also listed the St. Louis Cardinals, a team fighting for relevancy in the NL Central. For what it's worth, that's the same division Hays played in last season as he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

Hays time with the Reds was his third team in the past two seasons even though he spent his first seven and a half years in Baltimore. Since being traded from the Orioles, it's been tough for him to find a permanent home.

Austin Hays' Stellar 2025

Sep 8, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Austin Hays (12) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

There's no one left on the market who would be able to replace Bellinger, but Hays would at least be a fresh face to bring into this lineup. At 30-years-old, the outfielder has played in primarily left field throughout his career.

Last year, he also acted as the Reds designated hitter, something the Yankees would likely never ask him to do. If Hays is signed, it's to play in the outfield.

Hays put up an OPS of .768 last season which was just a tick below the highest of his career. He appeared in 103 games, slightly down frmo the 130-140 he was playing regularly from 2021-23.

The righty hit 15 homers and had 64 RBIs in 380 at-bats last season. He slashed .266/.315/.453 as his numbers are trending in the right direction after a down year in 2024. This would be far from a big splash signing, but would at least give the Yankees something, should Bellinger go elsewhere.

