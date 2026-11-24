The first major domino of the offseason fell on Sunday when Tarik Skubal, the top free agent available, signed a nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets.

So how does that affect the New York Yankees across town? Despite a loose link to Skubal, the Bronx Bombers had no need to pursue the 30-year-old superstar southpaw. Their rotation is already loaded with talent.

Instead, the Skubal signing represents the starting gun being fired for the Yankees. A slew of signings across MLB have followed Skubal's deal, including Trevor Rogers and Teruaki Sato signing with the Cubs, Freddy Peralta signing with the Orioles, and Kaima Taira landing with the Blue Jays.

The Yankees also made a recent move, signing reliever Brent Suter on Monday. That move, alongside the Tim Hill signing, David Bednar accepting the qualifying offer, and the Jonathan Loaisiga signing, revealed New York's offseason plan. They are using free agency to build the bullpen and will address the lineup by trading for position players.

With that plan in mind, it's hard to imagine the Yankees not going all-in on two of the best relievers in free agency. Even with the flurry of league-wide signings, both Adrian Morejon and Alex Vesia are still available.

Adrian Morejon or Alex Vesia may be the Yankees' incoming splash

The Yankees are just one move away from creating a "mega bullpen", and either Morejon or Vesia would represent that final piece. Morejon is the undisputed top reliever on the market, but Vesia's consistency over the years should also generate plenty of interest.

Morejon would be the "splashier" move for the Yankees to make after his dominant 2026 season. The 27-year-old checks multiple boxes: New York needs a left-handed, strikeout-focused, high-velocity pitcher in the bullpen, and Morejon is all three. He will command a deal that will almost certainly enter the nine figures based on the rapidly moving market, but it's worth it for the Yankees, especially if they don't retain Bednar after the 2027 season.

The Yankees appear to be the heavy favorite for Morejon because they've been the only team consistently linked to him. The Blue Jays were recently mentioned as an interested team before signing Taira. And there's always the possibility of the Padres re-signing their star setup man. But of all the information received on Morejon's free agency process, the Yankees' presence has never wavered.

Joel Sherman suspects that Adrian Morejon will sign before the lockout and that he could sign before Thanksgiving.



He also noted that the Yankees would "love" the idea of having a lockdown backend of the bullpen with Bednar and Morejon. pic.twitter.com/QCpptl0Eor — Yankees Worldwide (@NYYWorldwide) November 23, 2026

But if Morejon signs elsewhere, the Yankees should keep an eye on Vesia because he's a great alternative. The 30-year-old doesn't throw nearly as hard, but he's been remarkably consistent at striking hitters out and keeping runs off the board. Vesia has struck out at least 30% of the batters he's faced over each of the past three seasons, while logging a 2.45 ERA, 3.45 FIP, and 1.02 WHIP across that span.

Vesia's market will still be pricey and extremely competitive thanks to how dependable he's been. Yet it won't be as expensive as Morejon's, so if the Yankees don't feel comfortable breaking the bank, they can pivot to Vesia at a presumably lower price.

With less than a week before the MLB lockout begins, it's safe to assume that Morejon and Vesia will sign with a team before December 1. And based on how highly the Yankees are prioritizing the bullpen and using free agency to improve it, not getting either of them would be a significant disappointment.

Right-hander Bryan Abreu is another strong option in free agency, but he'll presumably sign before December 1 as well. We can't forget the trade market, but the Yankees would much rather use those assets to bring in a bat instead of a reliever.

The Yankees deserve credit for their activity so far. However, the impending lockout and the Skubal signing have rapidly accelerated the market for the players they want. So if either Morejon or Vesia is going to end up in pinstripes, the Yankees need to go all in as soon as possible.

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