76ers NBA Draft Day: Final Focus on Duke's Khaman Maluach

One last look at Duke standout, Khaman Maluach, before the 2025 NBA Draft.

Justin Grasso

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) celebrates during the first half against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
/ Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Before the Philadelphia 76ers won the third-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, Khaman Maluach was arguably the most popular draft prospect in Philadelphia.

The Sixers went into Chicago with the fifth-highest odds. Had they fallen past seven, they would’ve lost their pick. Assuming they would be between five and six, Maluach would surely still be on the board when they would go on the clock. Since there’s been a lot of uncertainty around Joel Embiid lately, many believed it might be time to start thinking about finding the former MVP a successor.

For Philly, Maluach was intriguing to many before the Sixers landed the third pick. While they are unlikely to spend it on the Duke big man, he’s certainly a draft prospect for the Sixers if they decide to move back a bit.

Khaman Maluach Duke Highlight Tape

NBA Draft Expert Analysis

“Maluach is a towering rim protector with switchable mobility, erasing shots at the rim and shadowing quick guards on the perimeter. But beyond dunking lobs, he’s a work in progress on offense with a lack of seasoning as a screener, shooter, and creator. Such a raw skill-set should come as no surprise since the South Sudan native didn’t start playing basketball until he was 13.” - Yahoo Sports

“A postmodern rim-protecting titan with all the tools to be the perfect pick-and-roll finisher.” - The Ringer

“Defense is where Maluach really thrives. At 7-foot-2, Maluach has the size and length to be an elite defender in the NBA, but he’ll have to work on his technique to stay out of foul trouble at the next level.” - NBA.com

Common Comparisons

  • Rudy Gobert
  • DeAndre Jordan
Khaman Maluac
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) shoots the ball against Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) during the first half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Why the Sixers Could Use Khaman Maluach

Size, size, size. Standing at 7’2”, the South Sudan-born center doesn’t give the Sixers their prototypical homegrown center height, which typically falls under seven feet. There was an investment in Paul Reed to backup Joel Embiid for several seasons, but the Sixers cut that short one year into his three-year deal.

Adem Bona showed a lot of promise last season, but it’s hard to gauge his true value, since the Sixers weren’t playing meaningful basketball by the time he started picking up notable minutes. The Sixers wouldn’t be getting a junior version of Joel Embiid in Maluach, but they would land a strong defensive presence in the frontcourt, allowing the team to become more focused on running the offense through the backcourt.

Consensus Rank: No. 8

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft

