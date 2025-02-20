All 76ers

76ers Release Unfortunate Injury Update Before Celtics Matchup

Justin Edwards is set to miss the action against the Celtics.

Justin Grasso

Jan 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

With two practices in the bag after the 2025 NBA All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers will return to the court on Thursday night to host the Boston Celtics. They’ll be without their emerging rookie, Justin Edwards after he suffered an injury on Tuesday.

Following Tuesday night’s practice, the Sixers revealed that Edwards tweaked his ankle during the session. The team didn’t have an immediate update on his availability going forward, but it was assumed he was dealing with an ankle sprain.

With the diagnosis official, the Sixers didn’t roll out Edwards for the Wednesday practice session. And he’ll miss the action against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

The absences won’t stop at Boston. According to a team official, Edwards will also miss Saturday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. The team plans to re-evaluate the rookie early next week. The next time Edwards could return to the court is on Monday when the Sixers host the Chicago Bulls.

As an undrafted rookie out of Kentucky, Edwards didn’t have an immediate role with the Sixers this season. Through the first 30 games of action, he played just eight minutes across two games.

At the start of the new year, Edwards started picking up consistent playing time. Over the past 23 games, he averaged 26 minutes on the floor. The rookie has been producing nine points per game and shooting 37 percent from three.

After proving he’s much more than a G League prospect early on in his career, the Sixers converted Edwards to a standard NBA contract. He could maintain a key role on the team for the remainder of the season as long as his health holds up.

More 76ers on SI

76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards

Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades

Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks

Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle

Quentin Grimes’ Contract Details

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News