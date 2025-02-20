76ers Release Unfortunate Injury Update Before Celtics Matchup
With two practices in the bag after the 2025 NBA All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers will return to the court on Thursday night to host the Boston Celtics. They’ll be without their emerging rookie, Justin Edwards after he suffered an injury on Tuesday.
Following Tuesday night’s practice, the Sixers revealed that Edwards tweaked his ankle during the session. The team didn’t have an immediate update on his availability going forward, but it was assumed he was dealing with an ankle sprain.
With the diagnosis official, the Sixers didn’t roll out Edwards for the Wednesday practice session. And he’ll miss the action against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.
The absences won’t stop at Boston. According to a team official, Edwards will also miss Saturday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. The team plans to re-evaluate the rookie early next week. The next time Edwards could return to the court is on Monday when the Sixers host the Chicago Bulls.
As an undrafted rookie out of Kentucky, Edwards didn’t have an immediate role with the Sixers this season. Through the first 30 games of action, he played just eight minutes across two games.
At the start of the new year, Edwards started picking up consistent playing time. Over the past 23 games, he averaged 26 minutes on the floor. The rookie has been producing nine points per game and shooting 37 percent from three.
After proving he’s much more than a G League prospect early on in his career, the Sixers converted Edwards to a standard NBA contract. He could maintain a key role on the team for the remainder of the season as long as his health holds up.
