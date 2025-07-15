Ace Bailey Links Up With Sixers Legend at NBA Summer League
Throughout the NBA draft process, one of the main prospects the Philadelphia 76ers were tied to was forward Ace Bailey. Though they did not end up selecting him, he still had a chance to link up with one of the most notable names in the franchise's history.
Bailey was a major topic of discussion leading up to the draft due to his rather unorthodox methods. Though he was viewed as one of the prospects with the highest ceilings in the 2025 class, his stock took a hit when he decided not to work out for any teams. Bailey scheduled a visit with the Sixers ahead of the draft to meet with members of the organization and conduct a private session, but he ended up canceling days before he was supposed to arrive.
It's unclear if these actions played a factor or not, but in the end, the Sixers decided to take VJ Edgecombe at No. 3. Bailey didn't have to wait long to hear his name called, as he ended up coming off the board with the fifth overall pick. He now joins the Utah Jazz, where he'll attempt to be a core piece for the future of the franchise.
Bailey, like the rest of the top picks in the draft, is partaking in Summer League in his first taste of NBA action. During one of his off days, the Jazz prospect had a chance to chop it up with a Hall of Famer. Photos emerged over the weekend of him alongside Sixers legend Allen Iverson.
Bailey and the Jazz ended up kicking off Summer League with a matchup against the Sixers, walking out with a 93-89 victory. The top-five struggled a bit in his debut, posting a stat line of eight points, seven rebounds, and one assist on 3-for-13 shooting from the field.
