Anthony Edwards’ Playing Status for Timberwolves vs. 76ers

Will Anthony Edwards take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday?

Justin Grasso

Nov 22, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles against the Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2024 NBA Preseason run started last Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers on the road. The game lacked the presence of the young veteran star, Anthony Edwards.

Although Edwards hasn’t been dealing with a physical setback, he was issued a night of rest against the Lakers last week. Getting time off in that game, Edwards received a week of rest between the Wolves’ victory over LA and the Friday night matchup against Philly.

Will Anthony Edwards Face the Sixers?

For the first time this preseason, Anthony Edwards will suit up for the Wolves. According to Alan Horton, Edwards has been cleared to make his preseason debut.

With or without Edwards, Friday’s game was going to lack some star power either way. As the Sixers arrived in Iowa for the preseason battle, they went on the trip without the seven-time All-Star center, Joel Embiid.

According to a report, Embiid was scheduled to get his knee checked out. Therefore, he was scheduled to take a night off against the Wolves.

Edwards is in a similar boat as the Sixers big man. Additional rest to stay fresh for the long season is key after Edwards was also a part of Team USA’s run at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 23-year-old fired up his Olympic journey after a deep postseason run.

Last year, the Timberwolves made it to the Western Conference Finals. They stopped short against the Dallas Mavericks.

Edwards played in 79 games, averaging 35 minutes on the floor. He earned his second All-Star nod by averaging a career-high 26 points per game, along with five rebounds and five assists.

In the playoffs, Edwards competed in 16 games. He continued thriving by averaging 28 points, six rebounds, and six assists on 40 percent shooting from three.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

At this point, Edwards is one of the NBA’s most notable young stars. He’s using this preseason to get back into optimal shape before attempting another All-Star campaign in year five.

