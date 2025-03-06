Celtics’ Jrue Holiday Update Before Philadelphia 76ers Matchup
As the Philadelphia 76ers head into their Thursday night matchup against the Boston Celtics, the home team has some questions surrounding their starting guard, Jrue Holiday.
Lately, the former Sixer has been dealing with a finger injury, which has caused him to miss multiple games. After Holiday returned to the court to compete in Boston’s February 26 game against the Detroit Pistons, he went inactive for the next three games, including the Celtics’ Wednesday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Ahead of the Celtics’ Wednesday night game against the Blazers, Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla offered a promising update for the veteran guard, suggesting he could be back on the court soon.
via NBC Sports Boston: "He went through practice. He shot. He was able to go through everything. He was able to go through his shooting routine and go through his individual workout and was able to be with us the entire time.”
Mazzulla initially noted the Celtics could have Holiday back in the mix as early as Wednesday’s game. Ultimately, the Celtics ruled him out for the night. Since there was a possibility he could play on Wednesday, that should be a sign Holiday has a chance to face the Sixers on Thursday.
When the Celtics visited the Sixers on February 20, Holiday checked in for nearly 20 minutes. The veteran guard scored eight points on 3-6 shooting from the field.
This season, Holiday has appeared in 47 games for Boston. He’s posted averages of 11 points, four rebounds, four assists, and one steal throughout the year.
The Sixers and the Celtics are slated for a 7:30 PM ET tip on Thursday.
