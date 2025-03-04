All 76ers

Concerning Injury Update on Paul George Before 76ers-Timberwolves

Nick Nurse had a concerning quote on Paul George's recent setback.

Justin Grasso

Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will pay a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The matchup marks the second game of a back-to-back set.

The Sixers went into their Monday night matchup with a handful of players on the injury report. The nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George was one of them. Lately, George has been frequently popping up on the injury report due to his pinkie injury. Although he remains injured, George has typically been available.

On Monday night, another one of his lingering setbacks prevented him from playing. Downgraded to questionable with groin soreness, the Sixers eventually ruled out George for the matchup against Portland.

Before the game on Monday, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse had a concerning update on George’s recent setback.

"He had a little problem at halftime the other night with his groin, but he was able to continue, obviously. It hasn't gotten much better since, but we’ll see,” Nurse told reporters via SixersWire.

George’s groin injury initially popped up back in late January. He missed a few games as a result. After the veteran forward missed five straight games in late January, going into February, George played 10 games in a row while battling both setbacks.

During that stretch, George averaged 14 points, three assists, two steals, and four rebounds. He’s been shooting 36 percent from three.

Paul Georg
Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Monday’s game marked George’s first absence since February 4. Leading up to Tuesday’s game, George has appeared in just 40 out of 60 games for the 76ers during year one of his deal.

The Sixers and the Wolves will tip-off at 8 PM ET. George’s injury report status has not been revealed.

