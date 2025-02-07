All 76ers

Former 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons’ Next Potential Teams Revealed

Where could Ben Simmons land?

Justin Grasso

Feb 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Ben Simmons’ time with the Brooklyn Nets is coming to an end.

Following the 2025 NBA trade deadline, the former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star is working on a contract buyout with the Nets. Soon, Simmons will find a new team to join for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

While there is a chance Simmons remains in the Eastern Conference, he has his sights set on two Western Conference contenders.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Simmons is set to hold three meetings on Friday.

The Los Angeles Clippers are a team Simmons is considering. The three-time All-Star could join forces with former 76ers guard James Harden. The two never played alongside each other. In fact, Simmons was rumored to be the focal point of a potential trade between the Sixers and the Houston Rockets back in 2020, which would’ve sent Harden to South Philly earlier.

While that deal never went through, Simmons was later traded for Harden in the deal that sent him to Brooklyn in the first place.

Beyond LA, Simmons also has his eyes on the Rockets. Currently, the Rockets are fourth in the Western Conference with a 32-19 record. They have lost their last five games and are looking for a spark to get back on the right track.

Lastly, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in Simmons. With a 41-10 record, the Cavs are the top team in the Eastern Conference. Coming from the 17-34 Brooklyn Nets, Simmons would immediately shoot up to the top of the conference with a move to Ohio.

This season, Simmons has made 33 appearances on the court for the Nets. He’s been averaging six points, seven assists, and five rebounds while seeing the court for 25 minutes per game.

Simmons is still a long way from his Sixers days, where he averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, but he still holds value as a passer and a defender. Soon, he’ll get a chance to join his third NBA team and have a role in a playoff situation.

Justin Grasso
