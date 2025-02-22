Former 76ers Player Gives Thoughts on Victor Wembanyama Situation
The San Antonio Spurs received unfortunate news regarding their second-year All-Star big man, Victor Wembanyama, on Thursday morning.
After receiving a medical evaluation following the NBA All-Star Tournament, Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder. As a result, the Spurs ruled out Wembanyama for the rest of the year.
Former Philadelphia 76ers and Spurs sharpshooter Danny Green discussed the situation on NBA on ESPN. The multi-time NBA Champion is hopeful it’s not a long-term issue, and addressed the impact the star center’s absence could have on one of his former teams.
“First and foremost, I was concerned with his health and well-being,” Green said. “As a teammate, you’re like worried because it’s a serious issue. You just never know how this can go. We hope it’s a singular thing, and it doesn’t continue on.”
“As a group, it’s tough, especially with Chris Paul,” Green continued. “We don’t know how many more years he has left to play. We don’t know if he’s coming back to San Antonio next year. De’Aaron Fox came here to be a great duo with Wemby. It hits that at a different aspect.”
The Spurs have been in a rebuild for quite some time. Two years ago, they landed in a position where they won the NBA Draft Lottery to acquire the pick that allowed them to draft Wembanyama, who was one of the most notable prospects in recent history.
Wembanyama showed plenty of promise in year one, but the Spurs still finished 22-60, placing them 14th in the Western Conference. San Antonio made some win-now moves by acquiring players like Chris Paul and De’Aaron Fox in order to enter playoff contention during Wembanyama’s sophomore season.
The Spurs are 12th in the West with a 23-29 record. Now that the superstar big man is out for the remainder of the year, Green doesn’t see a scenario where the Spurs make the push they had hoped for.
“For the younger players, it gives them an opportunity to grow a little bit more,” Green finished. “You know, the Play-In Tournament, that type of scenario for them is very tough to get to without [Wembanyama]. I don’t see them winning or being a playoff [team] this year. They will get some growth from the other guys, but this is a tough hit overall from an organizational standpoint.”
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle