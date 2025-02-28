All 76ers

Former Philadelphia 76ers Forward Will Become NBA Free Agent

PJ Tucker has been waived by the Raptors.

Justin Grasso

Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers forward P.J. Tucker (17) reacts after being called for a foul against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers forward P.J. Tucker (17) reacts after being called for a foul against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

PJ Tucker has officially been waived by the Toronto Raptors. The former Philadelphia 76ers forward is set to become an NBA free agent.

Tucker gets cut loose as he’s serving the final year of the three-year contract he originally signed with the Sixers during the 2022 offseason.

Fresh off of a run with the Miami Heat, Tucker was a high priority for the Sixers after Joel Embiid publically stated the team needed a role player of Tucker’s caliber after losing to Miami in the second round of the playoffs. Daryl Morey managed to pull off a reunion with another player from his Houston Rockets days.

Tucker spent just one full season on the Sixers. In 75 games, Tucker produced four points and four rebounds per game while shooting 39 percent from three. In the playoffs, he made 11 appearances, producing five points and five rebounds per game while knocking down 35 percent from beyond the arc.

While Tucker started the 2023-2024 NBA season with the Sixers, he appeared in just three games before getting traded, the veteran forward was included in the trade that sent James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers. Tucker spent 28 games on the court in LA, but he fell out of the rotation.

PJ Tucke
Oct 2, 2023; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (17) poses for a photo during media day at Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, Tucker and the Clippers mutually agreed to have the veteran away from the team. Tucker hoped to land a trade with another contender with a role available to him. Tucker was dealt to the Utah Jazz earlier this month. It was clear he wasn’t going to stick around in Utah.

Tucker was initially sent to the Miami Heat in a five-team blockbuster trade, which included Jimmy Butler. However, Tucker was rerouted to the rebuilding Raptors. The veteran forward did not plan to join the Raptors for the remainder of the season.

With Tucker becoming a free agent for the first time since 2022, he is searching for his eighth team.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News