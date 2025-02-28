Former Philadelphia 76ers Forward Will Become NBA Free Agent
PJ Tucker has officially been waived by the Toronto Raptors. The former Philadelphia 76ers forward is set to become an NBA free agent.
Tucker gets cut loose as he’s serving the final year of the three-year contract he originally signed with the Sixers during the 2022 offseason.
Fresh off of a run with the Miami Heat, Tucker was a high priority for the Sixers after Joel Embiid publically stated the team needed a role player of Tucker’s caliber after losing to Miami in the second round of the playoffs. Daryl Morey managed to pull off a reunion with another player from his Houston Rockets days.
Tucker spent just one full season on the Sixers. In 75 games, Tucker produced four points and four rebounds per game while shooting 39 percent from three. In the playoffs, he made 11 appearances, producing five points and five rebounds per game while knocking down 35 percent from beyond the arc.
While Tucker started the 2023-2024 NBA season with the Sixers, he appeared in just three games before getting traded, the veteran forward was included in the trade that sent James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers. Tucker spent 28 games on the court in LA, but he fell out of the rotation.
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, Tucker and the Clippers mutually agreed to have the veteran away from the team. Tucker hoped to land a trade with another contender with a role available to him. Tucker was dealt to the Utah Jazz earlier this month. It was clear he wasn’t going to stick around in Utah.
Tucker was initially sent to the Miami Heat in a five-team blockbuster trade, which included Jimmy Butler. However, Tucker was rerouted to the rebuilding Raptors. The veteran forward did not plan to join the Raptors for the remainder of the season.
With Tucker becoming a free agent for the first time since 2022, he is searching for his eighth team.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations