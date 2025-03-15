Former Sixers Forward to Become March Madness Analyst
Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers had not one but two hometown veterans on the roster. Following a short stint with the team, one of them is gearing up to embark on a new journey as a TV analyst.
When the Sixers traded James Harden to the LA Clippers, they acquired countless veterans on expiring contracts. Among them was Marcus Morris, who finally found himself playing for his home city after years of bouncing around in the NBA.
Morris' time with the Sixers wasn't long, as he found himself on the move at the trade deadline. He appeared in just 37 games for Philly, averaging 6.7 PPG and 2.9 RPG in that time. Morris was bought out shortly after being traded and ended up finishing the 2024 campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Despite still having something left in the tank to provide an NBA team, Morris finds himself without a home in the league at the moment. While trying to keep his playing career alive, the veteran forward is starting a new journey. Earlier this week, it was announced that he'll be an analyst for the NCAA tournament this year alongside Sydney Colson and Jimmer Fredette.
Before being a lottery pick in the 2011 draft, Morris spent three years in college at Kansas. Along with being a one-time All-American, he averaged 12.6 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 1.3 APG in his collegiate career.
This opportunity could be the start of a new career for Morris when his playing days are over. At the age of 35, his days in the NBA are limited. Knowing this, it's time for him to figure out what his life his going to be life after basketball. Going the TV analyst route is common among former players and would allow him to hang around the sport in some capacity.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations