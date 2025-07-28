Golden State Warriors Suggested to Target Sixers Star
What will happen with Quentin Grimes? The Philadelphia 76ers’ restricted free agent is still undecided on what he plans to do next.
While Grimes’ free agency wasn’t expected to be sorted out quickly, it’s dragging on much longer than expected. Soon, it will be August, and Grimes still doesn’t have a new deal in place.
As the situation is still unfolding, one NBA writer suggested the Sixers star should land on the Golden State Warriors' radar.
“It would take a masterclass of a front office to land Grimes (maybe Jonathan Kuminga's situation could get involved), but he'd thrive in Golden State,” FanSided’s Brennan Sims wrote.
“Grimes' game isn't the glove fit in the Bay Area. The Warriors dominated the league with their split-action off-ball offense. Grimes can shoot off the catch, but his knack to get off tough shots would be beneficial to this Warriors squad, who had an eye-sore 107 offensive rating with Curry off the floor.”
What’s the Latest on Grimes and the Sixers?
When it comes to expectations, nothing has really changed on the Grimes-Sixers front. The Sixers are still interested, and they seem to be the favorites to have Grimes on board for next season at least.
Heading into free agency, reports suggested that Grimes wanted a hefty payday to take on something long-term. Clearly, the Sixers didn’t jump at that price. Since no other team made an offer in that ballpark, the Sixers didn’t need to meet any high demands.
As time goes on, there could be a dark horse candidate to come in and challenge the Sixers with an offer. Until the Warriors figure out what they have going on with Jonathan Kuminga, they are unlikely to get involved in the Grimes business.
All signs are beginning to point to a Grimes-Sixers reunion, but on a short-term deal.
Last season, Grimes looked fantastic in his 28-game run in Philly. The veteran shot 47 percent from the field and knocked down 37 percent of his threes on eight attempts per game. He produced 22 points per matchup and averaged five rebounds and five assists.
While the numbers were impressive, the Sixers were shorthanded and well out of contention. Grimes moved up the pecking order, playing a role that might not be the same when Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey are out on the court.
Either way, the Sixers are convinced that Grimes will remain productive with those standouts in the mix. A short-term deal could end up benefiting both parties.
