Here’s Where Sixers’ Starting Lineup Ranks Among NBA Teams
On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz ranked all 30 projected NBA starting lineups for next season. The Philadelphia 76ers’ projected starting lineup is comprised of PG Tyrese Maxey, SG Jared McCain, SF Paul George, PF Kelly Oubre Jr., and C Joel Embiid.
Swartz positioned the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 14 in the power rankings.
Why Middle of the Pack?
“How does one even attempt to rank anything that has to do with the Philadelphia 76ers?”
“Their projected starting five registered just 23 total possessions last season as injuries affected nearly every key player on the roster. Even in the 619 possessions with the Big 3 of Embiid, Maxey and George, Philly's net rating was just minus-0.9.”
“There's no good power forward option on the roster, forcing either George or the 203-pound Oubre to man the position. Even when he's not 100 percent, Embiid is an elite center in the league, although he played just 19 games this past season.”
“There's too much talent on the roster to much the Sixers much farther down the list, although moving them any higher up feels wrong as well.”
A Contender in the East
Based on Swartz’s projection, the 76ers are expected to have the fifth-strongest starting lineup in the Eastern Conference. The team is positioned behind the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
As suggested, health could be the biggest factor in Philadelphia’s playoff hopes. The 76ers are scheduled for a league-high 16 back-to-back games, a disadvantage for injury-prone stars Embiid and George.
On the other hand, other Eastern Conference contenders are also dealing with injuries. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton are expected to miss the majority of next season, if not all of it. These absences may give the edge to a healthy 76ers team.
Another consideration will be the decision of restricted free agent Quentin Grimes. Last season, Grimes averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists over 28 games for Philadelphia. If the 25-year-old decides to re-sign with Philadelphia, there is a strong chance he will step in as the starting shooting guard.
Overall, the 76ers have the ingredients to make a resurgence at the top of the standings. Embiid, George, and Maxey are all coming off 2024 All-Star selections, and last season may prove to be a fluke rather than a trend if that core can stay healthy.
