Immanuel Quickley's Final Status for Sixers vs Raptors Revealed
Coming off a loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers wrap up their road trip with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors. As these teams prepare to face off, they each find themselves with a lengthy injury report.
Heading into Wednesday's matchup, the Raptors have 10 players listed on their injury report. Among those is one of their top guards in Immanuel Quickley. His final status has already been decided, and he will not suit up against the Sixers. Toronto has ruled him due to rest.
The Raptors acquired Quickley last season from the New York Knicks as part of the OG Anunoby trade. He was expected to be a key piece of their core moving forward, but his first full season in Toronto hasn't panned out how the franchise might have hoped.
Injuries have kept Quickley on the sidelines for the majority of this season, as he has appeared in just 25 games. He suited up in the Raptors' most recent outing, recording 15 points and six assists against the Washington Wizards.
With Quickley ruled out, he'll miss two of the three meetings between the Sixers and Raptors this season. He had a standout showing when these teams last play in February, finishing with 23 points and five assists in a win for the Raptors.
Despite both teams being at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, this game still holds a lot of weight. In regards to draft order, the Raptors are currently one spot ahead of the Sixers with the NBA's sixth-worst record. Position doesn't mean as much for Toronto, as they have full possession of their first-round pick. However, the Sixers only keep theirs if it lands in the top six.
These shorthanded squads are set to tip off at 7:30 pm Eastern Time.
