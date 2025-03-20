James Harden Posts Viral Crossover on Cavs Star Evan Mobley
In his first full season since being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden has helped keep the LA Clippers competitive in a loaded Western Conference. Earlier this week, the former MVP put together a strong performance to lead his team to a victory over one of the NBA's top teams.
On Tuesday night, Harden and the Clippers hosted the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers at the Intuit Dome. Thanks to strong performances from him and other key contributors, they were able to hand Donovan Mitchell and company just their 12th loss of the season.
Harden was one of four Clippers players to score 20 or more points, ending the night with 22 points and nine assists. His biggest moment of the game was when he turned back the clock and his Cavs big man Evan Mobley with a devastating crossover.
After the highlight went viral on social media, Harden ended up posting the crossover on his own X account:
Harden has shined for the Clippers all season, landing his first All-Star nod since 2022. On the year, he is averaging 22.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 8.7 APG.
As Harden continues to thrive with the Clippers, it has left Sixers fans wondering what if. Before his very public feud with Daryl Morey that led to his eventual exit, the All-Star guard proved to be a good fit on the roster. Not only did his playmaking help Joel Embiid capture the NBA's scoring title and MVP, but Harden also helped Maxey grow as a scorer. To this day, the young guard credits him with helping expand his arsenal on the offensive end.
Now, in a twisted turn of events, Harden is gearing up for a playoff push with another former Sixers star in Ben Simmons.
