All 76ers

Joel Embiid Predicted to be Potential NBA Trade Block Candidate

Could Joel Embiid hit the trade block sometime soon?

Justin Grasso

Feb 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Feb 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks taught the NBA a valuable lesson during the 2024-2025 season: There are rarely ever any untouchable players. It seemed Luka Doncic was in Dallas to stay for most of, if not all, of his NBA career. The Mavericks shockingly traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

That deal inspired a list predicting the next five stars to hit the NBA’s trade block put together by Bleacher Report. To no really no surprise, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is on it.

“In light of Embiid telling ESPN's Lisa Salters that he may need another surgery and long recovery on his left knee, it'd be understandable if Morey and the Sixers decide to take drastic action this summer,” BR’s Grant Hughes wrote.

Since entering the NBA, Joel Embiid’s health was a concern from the jump. It took two seasons for him to make his debut, and when he finally did, his rookie season ended after 31 games.

Joel Embii
Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors center Ulrich Chomche (22) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Despite the injury concerns, Embiid grew to be one of the NBA’s most dominant players. For multiple seasons, he was an MVP finalist and took home the trophy in 2022-2023. For seven seasons in a row, he was an NBA All-Star.

However, the health issues became even more concerning as he approached age 30. Last season, Embiid played in 39 games, missing a large chunk of the season due to a knee injury, which required surgery. Once again, he had an unhealthy playoff run.

This year, Embiid planned to be on a strict injury management plan due to last season’s knee injury. Swelling and soreness in the knee caused multiple long stretches of absences. At the All-Star break, Embiid had just 17 appearances under his belt this year.

The records will tell you the Sixers are much better when Embiid is on the floor rather than off, but his unreliable health has left the Sixers in a tough position lately. Last season, the Sixers had to go through the NBA Play-In Tournament to make the playoffs as a seventh seed. This season, the Sixers are fighting for the final spot in the Tournament, surrounded by squads in a rebuilding position.

The idea of Embiid being on the block might not be as far-fetched as it once was, but it’s still doubtful the Sixers will consider moving on from their homegrown superstar unless he requests it. Embiid has a long history of injury concerns, and the Sixers still didn’t hesitate to put a $193 million extension on the table to keep him around through 2029.

More 76ers on SI

76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards

Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades

Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks

Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle

Quentin Grimes’ Contract Details

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News