Joel Embiid’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Bulls

Will Joel Embiid face the Bulls on Monday?

Justin Grasso

Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Joel Embiid’s playing status has once again come into question for the Philadelphia 76ers. The concerns regarding his knee remain a critical topic in Philly, as Embiid hasn’t been able to avoid swelling after playing through stretches of games.

Heading into Monday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls, the Sixers added Embiid to the injury report for the first time since the team returned from the All-Star break. While his status was due to “injury management,” several reports noted that Embiid has been experiencing swelling.

As a result, the Sixers listed Embiid as questionable for the matchup. While there was a chance he could play, Embiid is expected to be ruled out.

Planned absences were expected for Embiid this year, as the star center revealed there would be an injury management plan he would stick to before the season started. However, Embiid has not been able to find consistency, as the setback has kept him off the court for most of the year.

Throughout January, Embiid missed 15 games in a row. He made his return to the court on February 4, and played in four of his next five games before seeing another absence. When the Sixers returned from the All-Star break last week against the Boston Celtics, Embiid checked in for 27 minutes. A 15-point performance led to Embiid admitting his knee has affected him more than anticipated.

"The way I was playing a year ago is not the way I’m playing right now,” Embiid told reporters. “It sucks, but I believe I probably need to fix the problem, and then I’ll be back at that level, but it’s hard to have the trust when you’re not yourself."

Embiid played in the Sixers’ following matchup against the Brooklyn Nets but was noticeably absent for the entire fourth quarter. When the team practiced on Sunday, Embiid was not a participant. Hours later, it was revealed that a lack of improvement with Embiid’s knee had led the Sixers to consult with doctors to consider alternative options.

