Karl Anthony-Towns Official Playing Status for 76ers-Knicks
The New York Knicks added their star offseason acquisition, Karl Anthony-Towns, to the injury report ahead of their Wednesday night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.
According to the official NBA injury report, Towns is dealing with patellar tendinopathy in his left knee. As a result, the Knicks considered him questionable heading into the matchup.
While Towns warmed up with the intentions of possibly playing, the Knicks ultimately ruled him out for the night.
Towns hasn’t missed playing time since the Knicks’ January 17 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. At the time, Towns missed two games in a row, with the first matchup being against the 76ers on the road.
Without Towns in their last matchup against the Sixers, the Knicks picked up a six-point victory. Since that game, Towns has appeared in 14 games. Over that span, Towns has averaged 23 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block. He’s been shooting 49 percent from the field and 39 percent from three on five attempts per game.
Towns is currently in the midst of his first season with the Knicks. Throughout his first nine NBA seasons, Towns starred for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Over the offseason, Towns was sent to the Knicks in a major three-team trade.
Since joining New York, Towns has appeared in 52 games. The veteran has put up 25 points and 14 rebounds per game. He earned his second-straight All-Star nod, which marked his third appearance at All-Star Weekend in four seasons.
The Sixers and the Knicks are set for a 7 PM ET tip.
