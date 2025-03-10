All 76ers

Key Brooklyn Nets Absence vs Lakers Could Have Impact on Sixers

The Brooklyn Nets matter to the Philadelphia 76ers' first-round pick. A key absence for Brooklyn could impact the race this week.

Justin Grasso

Mar 31, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
While the Philadelphia 76ers pay a visit to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, their Atlantic Division rival in Brooklyn will be hosting the Los Angeles Lakers.

The matchup will miss key players from both sides as LeBron James’ recent setback made headlines over the weekend. With James out on Monday and likely missing at least one-to-two weeks of action, Brooklyn could be in a better position to pull off an upset win on their home court.

At the same time, the Nets will have a key absence, which could have a major impact on the game.

Cam Thoma
Mar 17, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cameron Thomas (24) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

According to the official NBA injury report, Cam Thomas has been ruled out by the Nets for Monday's action. He is managing his hamstring injury.

Cam Thomas recently returned to action for Brooklyn after missing over one month of action. On February 28, he played in his first game since January 2. Against the Portland Trail Blazers, Thomas checked in for 21 minutes in the 19-point loss for Brooklyn.

Thomas would miss Brooklyn’s following game against the Detroit Pistons but was back on the court for the matchup on the road against the San Antonio Spurs. The Nets were able to roll out Thomas for three games in a row for the first time since late November.

Over that span, Thomas averaged 21 points on 42 percent shooting from the field. While he continued to have a scoring impact, the Nets went 0-3 during that stretch.

Cam Thomas vs 76er
Nov 22, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Reggie Jackson (00) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia 76ers Draft Standing

After a win against the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, the Sixers moved to 22-41 on the year. With that win, they surpassed the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference standings once again.

Now sitting in 11th place, the Sixers are behind the Chicago Bulls, who possess the East’s final NBA Play-In spot. The Sixers are just under four games away from the Bulls, who have won their last two outings.

If the season ended on March 10, the Sixers would be in position for the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Anything beyond the top six would become the Oklahoma City Thunder’s selection. According to Tankathon, the Sixers have a 32 percent chance of seeing their pick land in the top four and a 7.5 percent chance of becoming the No. 1 overall selection.

