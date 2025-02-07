Longtime NBA Analyst Confused by 76ers Trade Deadline Moves
After injuries left their roster plauged for most of the first half of the season, the Philadelphia 76ers did not get out to the start they might have hoped. With them sitting outside the playoff picture, many were curious to see how Daryl Morey was going to approach the trade deadline.
As per usual, Morey made a flurry of in-season moves before 3:00 pm on Thursday. However, no real big swings were taken to try and help their chances of competing this season.
At the deadline, the Sixers parted with veteran talent in exchange for youth. Caleb Martin was sent to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Quentin Grimes. Reggie Jackson also saw his time in Philly come to an end, as he was traded to the Washington Wizards for guard Jared Butler.
With still a few hours to go, longtime NBA analyst Bill Simmons took to X (formerly Twitter) to give his thoughts on the trade deadline. He made a list of the teams he was most confused by, with the Sixers coming in at the top spot.
The Sixers appear to be embracing a youth movement at the deadline, bringing in guards with high upside. Grimes has the potential to be a three-and-D option in the backcourt, while Butler can provide ballhandling and scoring off the bench.
It is also worth noting that the Sixers might not be done making adjustments to the roster. With them getting under the first apron, they are now in position to sign players in the buyout market. Though that depends on what players end up becoming available.
As the playoff push begins, the Sixers find themselves in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 20-30 record. They trail the Chicago Bulls, who remain in 10th, by one game. Coming off an off day Thursday the Sixers will be back in action Friday to take on the Detroit Pistons.
