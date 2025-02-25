All 76ers

Lonzo Ball Leaves 76ers-Bulls Matchup With Injury

The Bulls ruled out Lonzo Ball on Monday.

Justin Grasso

Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
During the first half of the Monday night matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bulls in South Philly, the visitors lost a key starter.

Lonzo Ball was seen leaving the court for the Bulls’ locker room during the second quarter of the matchup. Ball wouldn’t return before the two teams went back for the intermission. Just as the third quarter was getting started, the Bulls confirmed that Ball would not return to the court for the remainder of the matchup.

via @chicagobulls: Injury Update: Lonzo Ball (head laceration) will not return.

Ball spent just eight minutes on the court for the Bulls on Monday night. He attempted two shots from the field, finding success on both. Ball had six points, two rebounds, and one assist before leaving the game.

While Ball has dealt with plenty of setbacks over the last couple of seasons and even missed a large chunk of time for the Bulls back in November, he’s managed to stay healthy for the most part. Prior to the All-Star break, Ball was sidelined for four games. He returned to the action along with his team when they visited the New York Knicks for their first game back last week.

Feb 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball (2) reacts to a call on the court during overtime against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

At MSG, Ball checked in for 29 minutes. He scored 14 points on 31 percent shooting from the field. When the Bulls hosted the Phoenix Suns two nights later, Ball had another 29-minute showing. He struggled from the field, hitting on just one of his nine field goal attempts.

The Bulls are looking to climb out of a six-game losing streak in South Philly on Monday. Meanwhile, the Sixers are hoping to snap their seven-game losing streak.

