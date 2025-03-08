Lou Williams Compares Steph Curry to Sixers Legend
In regards to Philadelphia 76ers history, Allen Iverson is part of the Mount Rushmore of iconic players to suit up for the franchise. Over a decade removed from his Hall of Fame playing career, the former superstar is being used as a comparison for one of today's top players.
As we hit the final stretch of the regular season, one of the biggest storylines in the NBA has been the play of the Golden State Warriors. Since acquiring Jimmy Butler, the team has looked like a dark horse candidate in the Western Conference as they continue to stockpile wins. Among the biggest things to stem from the acquisition of Butler is what it has done for Steph Curry.
Having a new star-level running mate has rejuvenated Curry, and he is back to looking like one of the NBA's most impactful superstars. In the midst of a stellar run offensively, debates are starting back up again of where the two-time MVP belongs in the all-time conversation.
Since winning another championship in 2022, Curry has often been debated against Magic Johnson for the best point guard in NBA history. The main argument against the Warriors star is that his game doesn't fit the traditional mold of the position. Lou Williams addressed this notion on Run It Back Wednesday, stating that Curry is a similar type of point guard that Iverson was for the Sixers.
"Steph Curry identifies as much as a point guard as Allen Iverson was," Williams said. "Yeah you're the point guard, you're the guy that's bringing the ball up the floor. But in essence, you're a shooting guard."
Curry and Iverson are in a similar vein in that they are known more for their scoring than their passing. That said, Curry is more than capable of facilitating an offense when he wants to. The Sixers witnessed it firsthand on Saturday when he dished 13 assists in a loss.
Even though his game doesn't mirror the traditional point guard, it's the position he's played since entering the NBA. With that, he deserves to be in the discussion with guys like Magic for the best ever.
