All 76ers

Lou Williams Urges Kevin Durant to Join San Antonio Spurs

Former Sixers guard gives his take on Kevin Durant's future.

Kevin McCormick

Feb 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) enters the game during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) enters the game during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since his name emerged in trade rumors at the deadline, Kevin Durant has been one of the most talked about players in the NBA. With his future uncertain, one former Philadelphia 76ers player gave his take on what team the superstar forward should try to land on.

Even in the later stages of his career, Durant is still a highly impactful player in the NBA. This season, he is averaging 26.8 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 4.3 APG. With only one year left on his deal, a sizable market would likely form if the former MVP is made available this offseason.

While on Run It Back Wednesday, Lou Williams gave his thoughts regarding a KD trade. He like to see him on the San Antonio Spurs where he can play alongside an emerging superstar who can be "the guy" for the team on a nightly basis.

"The only one that stands out for me probably is going to be, maybe the Spurs," Williams said. "I could see the Spurs where you could play alongside Wemby. Where they can create some real matchup problems and Wemby is going to be the guy doing a lot of the heavy lifting."

Armed with draft picks and enticing young talent, the Spurs have the assets to go and get someone like Durant. Depending on how quickly they're trying to ramp up their timeline, it could be a deal that makes sense for them.

The Spurs have already shown they want to win now, acquiring De'Aaron Fox at the deadline. Bringing in someone like KD would immediately make them a contender in the Western Conference. Plus, since he'll be on an expiring contract, they don't have to worry about a long-term commitment to an aging superstar.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers FanNation's All76ers. Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda. 

Home/News