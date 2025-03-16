Lou Williams Urges Kevin Durant to Join San Antonio Spurs
Since his name emerged in trade rumors at the deadline, Kevin Durant has been one of the most talked about players in the NBA. With his future uncertain, one former Philadelphia 76ers player gave his take on what team the superstar forward should try to land on.
Even in the later stages of his career, Durant is still a highly impactful player in the NBA. This season, he is averaging 26.8 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 4.3 APG. With only one year left on his deal, a sizable market would likely form if the former MVP is made available this offseason.
While on Run It Back Wednesday, Lou Williams gave his thoughts regarding a KD trade. He like to see him on the San Antonio Spurs where he can play alongside an emerging superstar who can be "the guy" for the team on a nightly basis.
"The only one that stands out for me probably is going to be, maybe the Spurs," Williams said. "I could see the Spurs where you could play alongside Wemby. Where they can create some real matchup problems and Wemby is going to be the guy doing a lot of the heavy lifting."
Armed with draft picks and enticing young talent, the Spurs have the assets to go and get someone like Durant. Depending on how quickly they're trying to ramp up their timeline, it could be a deal that makes sense for them.
The Spurs have already shown they want to win now, acquiring De'Aaron Fox at the deadline. Bringing in someone like KD would immediately make them a contender in the Western Conference. Plus, since he'll be on an expiring contract, they don't have to worry about a long-term commitment to an aging superstar.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations