Marcus Morris Sounds Off on Sixers Executive in Fiery Rant
After years of bouncing around in the NBA, Marcus Morris finally got a chance to play for his hometown Philadelphia 76ers. Roughly a year removed from his brief tenure with the team, the veteran forward shared his true feelings on Daryl Morey.
On Tuesday, Morris was a guest on NBA insider Kevin O'Connor's podcast. Among the things discussed was Morey and his recent comments about using AI to help make basketball decisions. While on the topic of the longtime executive, Morris went on a fiery rant about his approach to building basketball teams.
"I don't trust Daryl Morey," Morris said. "I just don't trust him. I think he thinking too far ahead of the way basketball needs to be played. He's trying to do a whole new team, he's trying to bring guys in, he's flipping them in and out. Does he even understand the dynamic of being in Philadelphia? What guys need to play in Philadelphia. Understand how a team needs to gel first before you start talking about AI."
Morris joined the Sixers at the start of last season, coming over from the LA Clippers in the James Harden deal. He'd get to spend a few months with his hometown team, primarily providing an offensive boost off the bench. However, Morris found himself on the move again at the trade deadline as part of the trade that landed the Sixers Buddy Hield.
In total, Morris appeared in 37 games for the Sixers. During that time, he averaged 6.7 PPG and 2.9 RPG while shooting 40% from beyond the arc.
Upon his departure from the Sixers, Morris was bought out and eventually finished the year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since being waived by the New York Knicks back in September, the 35-year-old has been unable to find a new home in the NBA.
More 76ers on SI
Sixers Expected to Add Former First-Rounder
Sixers’ Recent Injury Report Sets NBA Record
Jayson Tatum Reacts to Sixers’ Latest Addition
Former NBA Player Calls for Sixers to Shut Down Paul George