NBA Insider Sheds Light on Paul George Setback Before Sixers-Pacers
As the 2024-2025 NBA season reaches the final month, the Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with multiple key injuries. Their superstar acquisition, Paul George, has been a frequent name on the injury report and currently doesn’t have a timeline for a return in place.
Soon, that could change. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sixers forward has been consulting with doctors on treatment options moving forward. Per the report, a “procedure” is possible.
via @ShamsCharania: Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George is consulting with doctors this week on treatment options for his groin and knee injuries, including a possible procedure, sources tell ESPN. A decision is expected early next week.
The Sixers planned to have an official for George sometime before Friday’s action against the Indiana Pacers. While the team hasn’t revealed George’s playing status for that matchup yet, it seems George is trending in the direction of missing another game.
Currently, George is in the midst of a four-game absence streak. He last played on March 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. At the time, George was coming off of an absence and checked in for 30 minutes. He checked out after registering seven points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals.
Throughout his first season in Philly, George has dealt with a long list of injuries. He missed time on two occasions due to a knee injury earlier in the season. In January, George missed a bit of time due to a groin injury, then played through a finger injury after missing five games in a row.
Recently, George’s groin issues have been bothering him more, resulting in additional time off. After the Sixers’ Wednesday night loss against the Toronto Raptors, George missed his 22nd game of the year. When on the court, he has averaged 16 points on 36 percent shooting from three, along with five rebounds and four assists.
