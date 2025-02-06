NBA Rumors: Potential Ben Simmons-76ers Reunion Unlikely
One of the hot centers for the NBA trade market was the Brooklyn Nets, who have seemed to be in the midst of a tanking season as they look to rebuild their team in the aftermath of the Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant era.
With trade chips such as Cameron Johnson, Cam Thomas, and Ben Simmons, it appeared that a slew of moves wouldn't come as a surprise, yet as the deadline passed, the reality had set in that Sean Marks and the Brooklyn Front Office failed to pull the trigger on any deals.
The latter of the aforementioned trio has been inching towards a buyout with the Nets, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.
"Ben Simmons, the three-time All-Star are working on a potential contract buyout to make him a free agent," explained Charania.
Charania would go onto discuss potential landing spots for the former All-Star, with there being interest from contenders in both conferences.
"The Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers are potential suitors for him as a free agent, I expect now Ben Simmons will try to join a contender."
While the 28-year-old looks around the league at potential new teams, it appears that there won't be a reunion in the City of Brotherly Love for Simmons.
As reported by PhillyVoice's Adam Aaronson, the Sixers' front office are not expected to chase after Simmons if a buyout is reached.
Simmons spent four seasons in the Wells Fargo Center, averaging 16 points and seven assists during his tenure, which saw him make three All-Star appearances as well as win Rookie of the Year in the 2017-18 season.
All of this came before the ugly ending for Simmons' time in Philadelphia, which saw him sit out of the first half of the 2021-22 season before he was traded to the Nets, where he'd sit out for the remainder of that season with a nerve impingement in his back.
