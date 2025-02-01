NBA Rumors: Sixers Getting Calls for Vet Ahead of Trade Deadline
Over the summer, the Philadelphia 76ers' biggest splash in free agency was landing Paul George. That said, it was one of their smaller moves that caught the league by surprise. Following an impressive run with the Miami Heat, Caleb Martin signed a multi-year deal in Philly at an extremely team-friendly price.
The Sixers sought out Martin as a complementary piece to their big three with proven playoff experience. He's shown nice flashes the first half of the year, but like most of the roster, has had to battle the injury bug. Martin is currently in the midst of an elongated stretch on the sidelines, last playing January 10th against the New Orleans Pelicans.
With the Sixers currently out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, teams look to be circling them ahead of the February 6th trade deadline. NBA insider Michael Scotto reported Thursday evening that Martin is among the team's vets the Sixers have received calls for.
Numerous contenders have called to gauge Martin’s availability. Martin signed a four-year, $35 million deal with Philadelphia this past summer and has been a consistent 3-and-D swingman rotation player the past four years.
Martin has appeared in 31 games so far this season. In that time, he is averaging 9.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG and 2.2 APG while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.
Despite the reported interest, Martin is a player the Sixers should not be looking to move off on anytime soon. Even with his current injuries, he's someone who can help them compete for years to come. Also, with so much money invested in their star trio, they can't afford to part with a player on such a favorable contract.
