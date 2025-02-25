Nick Nurse Makes Joel Embiid Statement Before 76ers-Bulls
Even after the All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers are facing uncertainty when it comes to their superstar center, Joel Embiid. The lingering knee concerns haven’t vanished over time, and now it’s reached a point where the team and the seven-time NBA All-Star are searching for alternatives.
Ahead of the Sixers’ Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls, the head coach Nick Nurse addressed the latest reporting surrounding Embiid. He confirmed that Embiid underwent “testing” and noted that the team is still working on a timeline and a plan.
“He did have some testing earlier today, which ruled him out of tonight’s game. There’s still further testing going on even yet today and continuing tomorrow. So that’s kind of where we are.”
The big question for the last couple of weeks has been, will the Sixers shut down Embiid for the remainder of the season at some point? So far, the team hasn’t reached that point.
Even after Embiid missed practice on Sunday, the Sixers still considered playing him on Monday against Chicago, as he was initially listed as questionable on the injury report.
With 56 games completed, the Sixers have had Embiid on the court for just 19 of them. There’s only been one occasion where Embiid has played in more than three games in a row. As far as stretches where he’s been able to play in three-straight matchups, that’s only happened three times this year.
Since the All-Star break, Embiid averaged 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists, along with 32 percent shooting from the field over two games. During Saturday’s game against Brooklyn, Embiid missed the entire fourth quarter, as the Sixers found a lineup without him that was working.
With the Sixers’ season slipping away at 20-36, playing Embiid becomes riskier, with very low odds of a reward being within the team’s reach. Still, it seems Embiid is open to continuing his season if they can’t discover better alternatives.
