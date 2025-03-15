Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Extends Impressive Streak vs Sixers
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers paid a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. The matchup featured a tale of two teams in totally different scenarios.
The Pacers were healthy and have been looking to lock in a playoff seed without ending up in Play-In territory. Meanwhile, the Sixers have a loaded injury report and could potentially win back their first-round pick in the NBA Draft Lottery as they increase their odds by the loss.
Surprisingly, the Pacers trailed the Sixers through the first half of action on Friday night. A lot of that had to do with the star guard Tyrese Haliburton getting off to a slow start.
In his first 17 minutes of action, Haliburton shot just 1-6 from the field. The veteran guard had only four points and two assists through the first half.
While Haliburton didn’t torch the Sixers in the second half, he had an efficient 14-minute shift during the final two quarters, notching 10 points and eight assists to zero turnovers. Haliburton managed to collect another double-double, which helped him keep a league-leading double-double stat alive.
via @StatMamba: Tyrese Haliburton has 8 straight double-doubles. The longest streak by any guard this season.
Haliburton finished Friday’s outing against the Sixers with 14 points on 5-13 shooting from the field. Along with his scoring, Haliburton dished out 10 assists and came down with five rebounds.
The Pacers quickly took the lead in the second half and ended up controlling the game throughout the rest of the night. While an undermanned Sixers team put up a good fight, they came up short with a 12-point loss. The Sixers dropped the 22-44 on the season while helping the Pacers improve to 37-28.
