Paul George Could Miss 76ers-Timberwolves Matchup
For the first time in nearly a month, the Philadelphia 76ers rolled without the nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George against the Portland Trail Blazers. On Tuesday, the Sixers have a quick turnaround and will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.
Leading up to the Monday matchup, the Sixers downgraded George to questionable as he started experiencing a groin-related setback once again. The veteran forward will head into Tuesday’s game with the same status as he’s been listed as questionable against the Wolves.
Since January, George has been dealing with a groin and pinkie injury.
The latter setback took George off the court for a five-game stretch heading in February. Although the Sixers remained cautious with his playing status since February 5, George continued to play with a splint.
Throughout the 10-game stretch, George shot 36 percent from three and averaged 14 points per game. He also posted averages of four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
Ahead of Monday’s matchup, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse revealed that George started experiencing issues with his groin injury during the first half of Saturday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Before Monday’s game, he wasn’t feeling much better.
"He had a little problem at halftime the other night with his groin, but he was able to continue, obviously. It hasn't gotten much better since, but we’ll see,” Nurse told reporters.
Against the Warriors, George contributed 17 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in the Sixers’ seven-point upset win. Without George on Monday against the Blazers, the Sixers came up short with a 17-point loss.
The Sixers and the Timberwolves are slated for an 8 PM ET tip on Tuesday.
