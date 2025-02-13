Paul George Explains Struggles in 76ers’ Loss vs Nets
With Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey sidelined, the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Brooklyn Nets, hoping to get Paul George in a rhythm.
It’s safe to say the Sixers weren’t able to execute their plans. Not only did the Nets pull off the upset victory, but George was a non-factor for Philadelphia, for the most part.
"They just blitzed me,” George told reporters, according to Sixers Wire. "They just blitzed me every time I had the ball. Whether it was pick-and-rolls when I had up top.”
Throughout the night, George attempted just seven shots from the field. Not only did he shoot it at a low volume, but he couldn’t make more than one of his seven shots. From three, the max-contracted veteran went 0-5.
“We got good shots for the most part,” he added. “Just wasn’t enough shots made."
Overall, the Sixers shot 43 percent from the field on Wednesday night. From deep, they made just eight of their 33 attempts. On a personal level, George finished the game with two points, the lowest total for all starters. George was outscored by all but three of the 10 players who logged minutes in Brooklyn.
After Wednesday’s game, the Sixers dropped to 20-34 on the year. They are now tied with the Nets in the Eastern Conference standings heading into the NBA All-Star break, sitting two games behind the Chicago Bulls outside of the Play-In Tournament.
The Sixers have a lot to work on over the break. For George, he’ll get time to heal up further as he deals with multiple setbacks. After the break, the Sixers will be back on the court on Thursday, February 20, for a home matchup against the Boston Celtics.
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle