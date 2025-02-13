All 76ers

Paul George Explains Struggles in 76ers’ Loss vs Nets

What went wrong for Paul George against the Nets on Wednesday night?

Justin Grasso

Feb 12, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forwards Trendon Watford (9) and Ziaire Williams (8) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forwards Trendon Watford (9) and Ziaire Williams (8) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

With Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey sidelined, the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Brooklyn Nets, hoping to get Paul George in a rhythm.

It’s safe to say the Sixers weren’t able to execute their plans. Not only did the Nets pull off the upset victory, but George was a non-factor for Philadelphia, for the most part.

"They just blitzed me,” George told reporters, according to Sixers Wire. "They just blitzed me every time I had the ball. Whether it was pick-and-rolls when I had up top.”

Throughout the night, George attempted just seven shots from the field. Not only did he shoot it at a low volume, but he couldn’t make more than one of his seven shots. From three, the max-contracted veteran went 0-5.

“We got good shots for the most part,” he added. “Just wasn’t enough shots made."

Overall, the Sixers shot 43 percent from the field on Wednesday night. From deep, they made just eight of their 33 attempts. On a personal level, George finished the game with two points, the lowest total for all starters. George was outscored by all but three of the 10 players who logged minutes in Brooklyn.

After Wednesday’s game, the Sixers dropped to 20-34 on the year. They are now tied with the Nets in the Eastern Conference standings heading into the NBA All-Star break, sitting two games behind the Chicago Bulls outside of the Play-In Tournament.

The Sixers have a lot to work on over the break. For George, he’ll get time to heal up further as he deals with multiple setbacks. After the break, the Sixers will be back on the court on Thursday, February 20, for a home matchup against the Boston Celtics.

More 76ers on SI

76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards

Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades

Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks

Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle

Quentin Grimes’ Contract Details

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News