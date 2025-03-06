All 76ers

Paul George’s Official Status for 76ers-Celtics

Paul George's playing status against the Celtics on Thursday has been revealed.

Justin Grasso

Dec 25, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) shoots the ball against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) shoots the ball against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

In Boston on Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to be down all of their All-Star players. Against the Boston Celtics, the Sixers won’t have Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, or Paul George.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sixers are going to rule out George after initially having him on the official NBA injury report as questionable to play.

via @ShamsCharania: 76ers' Paul George is out tonight against the Celtics with groin soreness, sources tell ESPN. Sixers are without George and Tyrese Maxey (back) tonight along with season-ending absences of Joel Embiid, Jared McCain and Eric Gordon.

For George, Thursday night marks his second absence in three games. While a pinkie injury has been affecting George since late January, groin soreness is his latest setback that’s keeping him out.

The groin issue came about initially back in mid-January. George missed three out of four games as a result. After playing in three straight games, George’s pinkie injury sidelined him for five games in a row.

Recently, George appeared in a 10-game stretch while playing with a splint. Over that time, he produced 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game.

Paul Georg
Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) drives for a shot against Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Sixers ruled out George ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. He was questionable leading up to the next outing against the Minnesota Timberwolves the following night. After the nine-time All-Star was cleared, George appeared on the court for 29 minutes. He shot 3-11 from the field, scoring seven points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

It’s unclear how long George could be out, but the Sixers currently have him on a day-to-day basis. The Sixers and the Celtics will tip-off at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News