Paul George’s Official Status for 76ers-Celtics
In Boston on Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to be down all of their All-Star players. Against the Boston Celtics, the Sixers won’t have Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, or Paul George.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sixers are going to rule out George after initially having him on the official NBA injury report as questionable to play.
via @ShamsCharania: 76ers' Paul George is out tonight against the Celtics with groin soreness, sources tell ESPN. Sixers are without George and Tyrese Maxey (back) tonight along with season-ending absences of Joel Embiid, Jared McCain and Eric Gordon.
For George, Thursday night marks his second absence in three games. While a pinkie injury has been affecting George since late January, groin soreness is his latest setback that’s keeping him out.
The groin issue came about initially back in mid-January. George missed three out of four games as a result. After playing in three straight games, George’s pinkie injury sidelined him for five games in a row.
Recently, George appeared in a 10-game stretch while playing with a splint. Over that time, he produced 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game.
The Sixers ruled out George ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. He was questionable leading up to the next outing against the Minnesota Timberwolves the following night. After the nine-time All-Star was cleared, George appeared on the court for 29 minutes. He shot 3-11 from the field, scoring seven points along with seven rebounds and six assists.
It’s unclear how long George could be out, but the Sixers currently have him on a day-to-day basis. The Sixers and the Celtics will tip-off at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.
