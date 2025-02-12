All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Downgrade Tyrese Maxey vs Nets

Tyrese Maxey will miss Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Justin Grasso

Nov 22, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts to his three pointer against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts to his three pointer against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Heading into their Wednesday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers planned to be shorthanded. However, they didn’t anticipate playing without their star guard, Tyrese Maxey.

Unfortunately, the team was left with no option but to downgrade Maxey ahead of the matchup on the road against the Nets.

According to the team, Maxey is dealing with a knee contusion. He suffered the setback during the Sixers’ Tuesday night loss against the Toronto Raptors.

The Sixers don’t have a timeline for return for Maxey. Fortunately, after Wednesday’s action against the Nets, the Sixers will have a break. They won’t take the floor again until their February 20 matchup against the Boston Celtics at home.

Wednesday night offers the Sixers an opportunity to jump out of their current losing streak. Last week, the Sixers dropped their matchup against the Miami Heat after picking up a two-point win against the Dallas Mavericks.

When the Sixers hit the road for a road trip to take on the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks, they dropped both games. After a three-point loss against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, the Sixers dropped four games in a row.

The state of the Sixers’ health won’t do them any favors in Brooklyn. In addition to Maxey, the Sixers will also be without Joel Embiid, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, and Jared McCain.

Wednesday’s game marks Maxey’s first absence since January 14. Since then, he’s appeared in 15 straight games. This season, Maxey has posted averages of 28 points, four rebounds, and six assists while shooting 35 percent from three in 46 games.

