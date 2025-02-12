All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Host Several Super Bowl Champions vs Raptors

The Philadelphia Eagles were in the building supporting the Sixers against the Raptors.

Justin Grasso

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) returns a punt against Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) returns a punt against Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles returned to the City of Brotherly Love with the Vince Lombardi trophy.

As the Philadelphia 76ers battled it out against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, several members of the Eagles were in attendance soaking up some of the action.

The Sixers took to social media to shout out the few players who were at the game.

@sixers: Super Bowl Champions in the house! 🏆🦅

It’s been a long road to get to Super Bowl LIX for the Eagles. After taking down the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams to get to the NFC Championship, the Eagles dominated the Washington Commanders.

After getting crowned NFC Champions, the Eagles had two weeks to prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs, who were going for their third-straight Super Bowl victory.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were out for revenge after losing to Kansas City in the big game two years ago. Philadelphia dominated the Chiefs. With a 40-22 victory, the Eagles collected their second Super Bowl win in franchise history.

With their latest accomplishment, the Eagles end a seven-year Philly sports championship drought. Prior to Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles were the latest to win a league title for the city, winning Super Bowl LII.

All week long, the Eagles will be celebrating their successful season. The festivities conclude with a parade in the city, which is set to take place on Friday morning.

Justin Grasso
