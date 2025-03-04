Philadelphia 76ers Key Trade Pickup Downgraded vs Timberwolves

All 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers could be without Quentin Grimes against the Timberwolves.

Justin Grasso

Mar 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) reaches for a loose ball in front of Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) reaches for a loose ball in front of Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Since getting traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, Quentin Grimes hasn’t been bitten by the injury bug. Tuesday night’s matchup between the Sixers and the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road could be the first time Grimes misses action as a member of the visiting team.

According to the official NBA injury report, Grimes is dealing with left bicep soreness. As a result, he is considered questionable to play against the Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Grimes was a part of the Sixers’ action against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. He checked in for 38 minutes and went 6-15 from the field to score 14 points.

The former Dallas Mavericks guard was fresh off of a 44-point outing against the Golden State Warriors. Heading into the Saturday night matchup, the Sixers were major underdogs as they were on pace to potentially lose their tenth game in a row. Grimes’ big night helped them avoid it.

Ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, Grimes was traded for the third time within a year. In February of 2024, Grimes was traded from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons. Over the summer, the Pistons moved him to the Dallas Mavericks.

After seeing the court for 47 games in Dallas, averaging 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists, Grimes was a trade pickup for the Sixers. Being in a contract year, the Sixers are hoping to retain the 24-year-old for years to come.

Mar 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) dunks the ball in front of Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Through his first 10 games with the Sixers, Grimes averaged 17 points on 38 percent shooting from three. He came down with six rebounds per game and averaged three assists and one steal so far.

The Sixers and the Timberwolves will battle it out at 8 PM ET on Tuesday. Grimes’ playing status remains up in the air.

Published
Justin Grasso
