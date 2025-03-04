Philadelphia 76ers Key Trade Pickup Downgraded vs Timberwolves
Since getting traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, Quentin Grimes hasn’t been bitten by the injury bug. Tuesday night’s matchup between the Sixers and the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road could be the first time Grimes misses action as a member of the visiting team.
According to the official NBA injury report, Grimes is dealing with left bicep soreness. As a result, he is considered questionable to play against the Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
Grimes was a part of the Sixers’ action against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. He checked in for 38 minutes and went 6-15 from the field to score 14 points.
The former Dallas Mavericks guard was fresh off of a 44-point outing against the Golden State Warriors. Heading into the Saturday night matchup, the Sixers were major underdogs as they were on pace to potentially lose their tenth game in a row. Grimes’ big night helped them avoid it.
Ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, Grimes was traded for the third time within a year. In February of 2024, Grimes was traded from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons. Over the summer, the Pistons moved him to the Dallas Mavericks.
After seeing the court for 47 games in Dallas, averaging 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists, Grimes was a trade pickup for the Sixers. Being in a contract year, the Sixers are hoping to retain the 24-year-old for years to come.
Through his first 10 games with the Sixers, Grimes averaged 17 points on 38 percent shooting from three. He came down with six rebounds per game and averaged three assists and one steal so far.
The Sixers and the Timberwolves will battle it out at 8 PM ET on Tuesday. Grimes’ playing status remains up in the air.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations