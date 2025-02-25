All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Rule Out Multiple Players vs Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers lost two players on Monday night against the Bulls.

Justin Grasso

Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) reacts after scoring against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) reacts after scoring against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
As the Philadelphia 76ers went toe-to-toe with the Chicago Bulls on Monday night at home, the team lost multiple players to injury.

The veteran standout Guerschon Yabusele was visibly shaken up in the third quarter, as he needed assistance going back to the team’s bench. According to a team official, Yabusele has been ruled out for the rest of the matchup due to “contact to both eyes.”

Along with Yabusele, the Sixers also ruled out the veteran trade acquisition, Quentin Grimes. According to the team, Grimes is dealing with “right knee soreness.”

It’s unclear just how severe the setbacks are, but considering the way the game has gone for Philadelphia on Monday, the Sixers could just be playing it safe with Yabusele and Grimes as they’ve struggled to overcome a motivated Bulls team at the Wells Fargo Center.

Both Yabusele and Grimes collected the start on Monday. Yabusele left the game with just 13 minutes played. During his shift, the veteran forward went 0-4 from the field. He was the only starter who failed to register a single point before leaving the game.

As for Grimes, he checked out after 24 minutes. The veteran put up eight shots on Monday, with six of them coming from deep. All three of Grimes’s makes came from three, leading him to produce nine points. He also had three rebounds, one assist, and one block before taking the rest of the night off.

On the other side, the Bulls lost their starting guard, Lonzo Ball, just eight minutes in. Ball was ruled out with a head laceration right at the start of the third quarter.

For Chicago, the loss of Ball didn’t make a major difference. The Bulls managed to take control of the matchup early and got off to a dominant start without looking back. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Bulls possessed a 115-76 lead. They were on pace to snap a six-game losing streak to advance to 23-35 on the year.

As for the Sixers, they are on pace to lose eight in a row. Now, they have two more injuries added to their long list of concerns.

Justin Grasso
