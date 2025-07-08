76ers' Star Provides Latest On Injury Recovery
When the Philadelphia 76ers announced their roster for the 2025 NBA Summer League, it included their two recent draftees, VJ Edgecombe and Johni Broome, as well as notable second-year stars, Justin Edwards and Adem Bona. There was one name that was left off the list that could have come as a surprise: Jared McCain.
McCain's omission shouldn’t have come as too much of a surprise, given that he hasn’t touched an NBA court since mid-December when he suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee that kept him out for the remainder of the season.
When all was said and done, the former Duke star appeared in 23 games during his rookie campaign, averaging 15.3 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field, which were leaps and bounds above what he put up during his eight games in the 2024-25 Summer League, where he put up 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, while struggling to convert consistently with only a 28.6 percent accuracy on his shots.
When McCain spoke with 76ers On SI in mid-June, he was uncertain about his chances at partaking in the summer league, given that he had only recently started taking jump shots again. However, in a recent vlog by the Sixers’ star, he provided another update on his recovery process, explaining that he's on the right path back to playing.
"I did on-court yesterday, so I'm not doing on-court today, because we have to make sure our priorities are right, we have to make sure this knee is right," McCain explained. "The swelling is gone, we're looking good, we're on a great path."
This is certainly what the Philadelphia faithful will want to hear given that the 2025-26 season is rapidly approaching, with the Summer League currently underway, with the Sixers dropping their first game against the Utah Jazz, 89-93.
