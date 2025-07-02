All 76ers

76ers' Star Putting Up Shots Amid Injury Recovery

Jared McCain was putting up some shots at a recent 76ers' practice.

Mar 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers announced their roster for the 2025 NBA Summer League. While the list included names such as VJ Edgecombe, Johni Broome, Justin Edwards, and Adem Bona, who are to be expected, one name was omitted from the list: Jared McCain.

The Sixers’ rookie phenom spent the better part of the season recovering from a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee, which ended his first year in the league early, in which he’d averaged 15.3 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field.

When McCain talked with 76ers On SI in mid-June, he stated that he had only recently started taking shots on the court, as well as some more intense cardio exercises.

“I just started taking, like, actual jump shots. I've been doing a lot of no jump for like, months and months now," McCain told 76ers On SI. "It feels really nice to actually get out there and jump and do some more running and doing a skip…”

While the 21-year-old wasn’t included in the Sixers’ Summer League squad, he was present for their practice session on Tuesday afternoon, being spotted dribbling the ball around the court, as well as putting up some shots.

While there may not be a lot to go off of here, it’s safe to say that McCain is on the right path back to the court, and with there still being roughly three months before the regular season begins, he’ll have plenty of time to continue his recovery process.

For the rest of Philadelphia’s squad, they’ll start their summer league campaign on July 5, when they’re set to take on Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz, with tipoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EST.

