Sixers Center Dubs Himself ‘Anchor’ of Summer League Team
Adem Bona is one of the players on the Philadelphia 76ers’ Summer League roster with past NBA experience. Last season, Bona averaged 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds over 58 games for the 76ers. With Joel Embiid dealing with injuries, Bona saw an elevated role as a starter for 11 of the 58 games.
On Thursday, Philadelphia faced a 111-70 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in their Las Vegas Summer League opener. The 22-year-old center totaled six points and five rebounds in 17 minutes.
At postgame media availability, Bona commented on his vocalness throughout Philadelphia’s match with the Spurs.
"I think it's really important, because I feel like I'm the anchor, because I see everything. I'm behind the play," Bona said. "I gotta be able to voice it out to my teammates."
Bona expressed that he aims to demonstrate leadership on the court, though the Nigeria native felt more inclined to do so since the lineup is new.
"I know we haven't been together for long, so I'm trying to get everyone to do what we need to do and do what the team asks us to do. I always kind of before go, regardless of the new team or old team, I got vocal and I think that's my style. I'm always vocal on the floor."
With VJ Edgecombe sidelined with an injury, the 76ers’ Summer League tentative starters include Bona, Dominick Barlow, Justin Edwards, Judah Mintz, and Jalen Hood-Schifino. Their next Las Vegas game is scheduled against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.
