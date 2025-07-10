Sixers Release Important Injury Update on VJ Edgecombe
VJ Edgecombe’s injury issues will continue to keep the rookie off the court for the Philadelphia 76ers’ Summer League run.
According to a team official, Edgecombe was evaluated by a physician this week and has been diagnosed with a left thumb sprain. He is officially ruled out for the Sixers’ Las Vegas opener on Thursday night.
In addition, a team official noted that Edgecombe has continued participating in on-court workouts during his absence from game action and is working closely with the team’s medical staff throughout the Summer League run. He will be re-evaluated on Saturday.
Just last month, the Sixers called on VJ Edgecombe to join the team as their third-overall pick. Following a successful freshman season at Baylor, which included averages of 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 44 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent shooting from three, Edgecombe shot up draft boards.
The Baylor freshman impressed the Sixers during the pre-draft process. Eventually, he was added to the team and impressed during his Salt Lake City Summer League debut.
In a matchup against Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz, Edgecombe posted 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. He was by far the best player on the floor through his first Summer League action.
Unfortunately, Edgecombe was ruled out for the Sixers’ following games. He will continue missing time in Nevada when the Sixers kick off the Vegas portion of their Summer League.
Since Edgecombe will be evaluated on Saturday, there is a chance he could make his Las Vegas debut against the Charlotte Hornets. After the Saturday matchup, the Sixers are set to take on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, July 15, and they will face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, July 16.
