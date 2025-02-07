Pistons Could Be Without All-Star Guard vs Sixers
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Detroit Pistons as they look to bounce back off of their defeat to the Miami Heat earlier in the week.
The matchup was close, with both teams never really being separated by a fine margin, ending each quarter within a double-digit tally between each other. It was the crucial three that was missed by Kelly Oubre Jr with 18 seconds left in the game that put the nail in the Sixers' coffin against the Heat.
Now Philadelphia will switch their focus to the Pistons, a team in which they've had varied success against so far this season, dropping their first game against them back in late October before picking up the next match between the two sides one month later in November.
It appears that the Pistons may be without two of their star players who proved to be instrumental in their first win against the Sixers back in October, as Tobias Harris and Cade Cunningham have been downgraded prior to tip-off.
Cunningham, who is in the midst of an All-Star season, has been downgraded to questionable due to a right ankle sprain, an injury that didn't keep him out of Detroit's narrow loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, dropping 38 points and nine assists against the Eastern Conference leaders.
Harris, the former Sixer, on the other hand has been downgraded to probable due to a left calf contusion, which also didn't keep him out of Wednesday night's action, putting up eight points.
The Sixers are set to take on the Pistons on Friday night, with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle