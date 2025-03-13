All 76ers

Potential Sixers NBA Draft Prospect Has Injury Scare

Cooper Flagg went down with an injury scare on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to slide down the Eastern Conference standings, they have a shot at a top-six pick. As long as they stay within the range, they could keep their pick away from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and with a lucky draw, they could have a slight shot at No. 1 overall.

Since the start of the 2024-2025 season, Duke star Cooper Flagg has been viewed as the consensus No. 1 pick. With March Madness approaching, Flagg has all eyes on him as teams could get a look at the star forward play on the NCAA’s biggest stage.

Unfortunately, his availability for the tournament will come into question. On Thursday afternoon, Flagg had an injury scare in Duke’s ACC Tournament Quarterfinal matchup. The freshman was helped back to the locker room and seen getting wheeled around when heading for an evaluation.

While Flagg returned to Duke's bench in uniform, he will remain a spectator. According to reports, Flagg has been ruled out for the rest of the matchup. His availability for the tournament will be something teams will closely monitor moving forward.

via @On3sports: Cooper Flagg is headed to the locker room after an apparent ankle injury🙏

Philadelphia 76ers Draft Standing

After a loss against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, the Sixers dropped to the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference. They hold a 22-43 record, which ties with the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets. Only the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards rank lower than Philadelphia.

Cooper Flag
In the Western Conference, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz have higher lottery odds than the Sixers, as they each have fewer than 19 wins on the season.

According to Tankathon, the Sixers have a 39 percent chance at winning a top-four draft pick. Their shot at the No. 1 pick is currently set at 9.8 percent. It’s slim, but Cooper Flagg certainly isn’t out of their sight entirely. Plus, a lot can happen over the next month of action, for better or for worse.

Justin Grasso
