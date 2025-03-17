All 76ers

Sixers Draft Watch: Duke Basketball Star to Compete in March Madness

After an injury scare, Duke Basketball's Cooper Flagg is expected to compete in March Madness.

Justin Grasso

Mar 15, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) and head coach Jon Scheyer celebrate after winning the 2025 ACC Conference Championship game against the Louisville Cardinals at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) and head coach Jon Scheyer celebrate after winning the 2025 ACC Conference Championship game against the Louisville Cardinals at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Duke Basketball took a big hit late last week as they saw their superstar player Cooper Flagg go down with an ankle injury. As the Philadelphia 76ers and the rest of the NBA tune into the high-profile NCAA matchups, the major setback suggested that Flagg might miss March Madness.

According to NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt, that is not expected to be the case.

“From what we understand from communication with Duke and the ACC is that Cooper Flagg will be available for the NCAA tournament,” Gavitt told CBS Sports late last week.

Despite the potential absence of Flagg, Duke didn’t fall in the bracket ranks. When the final bracket was revealed on Sunday, Duke landed the top spot in the East.

While March Madness could have a major impact on players’ draft stock, for better or for worse, Flagg remains the expected top pick for the 2025 NBA Draft in June.

The Sixers, who have a top-six protected first-rounder, will be busy this time around as they are on pace to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Flagg should be among many players on the Sixers’ radar.

While the chances of striking gold and winning the lottery to acquire the Cooper Flagg pick are slim, there is still a chance. Currently ranked sixth in the lottery standings, the Sixers have a nine percent chance of landing the first-overall selection, according to Tankathon.

Justin Grasso
