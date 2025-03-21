Sixers Won’t Face Former 2nd Round Pick in Upcoming Spurs Matchup
Friday night would’ve been an opportunity for San Antonio Spurs big man Charles Bassey to get a crack at his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers.
Unfortunately, Bassey is dealing with an injury, which has him sidelined for a long stretch of games.
According to the official NBA injury report, Bassey is dealing with an Acute-on-chronic bone bruise on his left knee. He hasn’t seen the court since the Spurs took on the New Orleans Pelicans on the road on February 23.
At the time, Bassey played for six minutes off the bench. He scored four points and came down with three rebounds. The Spurs came up short with a 114-96 loss against New Orleans.
Friday’s game will mark the 14-straight absence for Bassey. The former Sixer doesn’t have a current timeline for his return. Either way, he won’t face the Sixers again this season, as it’s the final meeting between the two franchises this year.
Earlier this season, Bassey appeared in the December 23 matchup between the Spurs and the Sixers in South Philly. At the time, Bassey checked in for six minutes off the bench. He didn’t score any points, but he blocked one shot and came down with three rebounds.
Back in 2021, Bassey was a second-round pick for the Sixers. He landed with the team as the 53rd overall pick out of Western Kentucky. The Sixers selected two centers that year, as they picked up Filip Petrusev as well. Bassey was on the main roster during his rookie year, while Petrusev was stashed overseas.
Bassey appeared in just 23 games for the Sixers during his rookie year. He averaged three points and three rebounds in seven minutes. Ahead of his sophomore effort, Bassey was waived by Philadelphia. The Spurs brought him on as a two-way player before offering a standard contract.
