Sixers Guard Makes Social Media Post After Career Night vs Rockets
Since joining the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline, Quentin Grimes has put together the best stretch of his NBA career. His impressive run continued Tuesday night, posting his second 40-point game in the past month.
In night two of a back-to-back, the Sixers found themselves squaring off with the Houston Rockets. Despite playing the night before and being shorthanded, they managed to make things interesting and push the game to overtime. However, they ended up falling just short as the Rockets walked away with a 144-137 victory.
The Sixers would not have been competitive in this matchup had it not been for the stellar play of Grimes. He erupted for a career-high 46 points to go along with 13 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Grimes did most of his damage from beyond the arc, connecting on eight shots from beyond the arc.
Following his career night against the Rockets, Grimes took to social media Tuesday to celebrate his outing. It consisted of a series of photos from the team's recent stretch, including one of him hugging his former Mavericks teammate Klay Thompson.
It what was seen as a small move at the time, the Sixers acquiring Grimes has become arguably the biggest steal of the deadline. He's by far been the biggest bright spot of a season that has been ravished by injuries.
Through his first 17 games with the Sixers, Grimes is averaging 21.4 PPG and shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. These are some of the best marks of his young career, as he has set a new career-high in points twice now since arriving in Philly.
With his strong finish the year, Grimes is certainly increasing his value as he heads into restricted free agency. Luckily for the Sixers, they have his rights and are able to match any offer to keep him on the team beyond 2025.
