Sixers Guard Named Most Valuable Trade Asset in NBA
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley released the Top 10 NBA Trade Chips Right Now list. This is not a list of the top players available, but rather the best realistic bargaining chips that teams can offer as part of a blockbuster deal.
Buckley positioned Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain in the No. 1 slot.
“Sixers fans might cringe at the suggestion Jared McCain could somehow, someway be feasibly available. That's fair. If you believe this current core's injury issues are too great to overcome, then the idea of dealing a 21-year-old who packed as much high-end potential into a 23-game sample as McCain just did should be a non-starter.”
“Philadelphia may not share that sentiment, though. Not when the healthy version of Joel Embiid remains an MVP challenger. Not when the healthy-ish version of this team should be good enough contend in the wide-open Eastern Conference. Plus, McCain, a scoring guard with defensive limitations, maybe isn't the best long-term fit with Tyrese Maxey. Especially not if the Sixers think they could replace McCain with No. 3 pick VJ Edgecombe and a hopefully re-signed Quentin Grimes.”
Last season, McCain averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists over 25.7 minutes per game. He missed most of his rookie year due to a season-ending knee injury.
Buckley expressed that a McCain trade is not likely to happen at this time, though it is in the realm of possibility.
“A McCain trade, while not likely, feels like it has greater than a non-zero chance of happening, so he'll snag our No. 1 spot by virtue of his ahead-of-schedule efficiency, ignitable scoring and no-hesitation shot-creation, which all add up to significant star potential.”
Ultimately, the decision to trade McCain may be dependent on the health of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. The 21-year-old is certainly the 76ers’ most valuable trade sweetener, if they are looking to pursue a big name.
