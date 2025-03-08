Sixers Make Important Paul George Decision vs Utah Jazz
As the Philadelphia 76ers get prepared for their Sunday night matchup against the Utah Jazz, the team made an important decision regarding the Sixers’ nine-time All-Star, Paul George.
With George dealing with multiple setbacks, the veteran forward’s status for Sunday’s game was up in the air after he missed the Sixers’ most recent outing. According to the team, George will get Sunday’s game against the Jazz off. In addition, he’ll miss the Monday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks as well.
via @SixersAdam: Nick Nurse says Paul George is out at least for the next two games.
Since late January, George has been dealing with a pinkie injury. After he initially suffered the setback, George missed five games in a row for the Sixers. When he returned to the court on February 5, George wore a splint for the first time while playing and has continued to do so since.
George appeared in 10-straight games for the Sixers throughout February and into March. Over that stretch, the veteran sharpshooter averaged 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
During the first half of the Sixers’ Golden State matchup last weekend, George re-aggravated a previous groin injury. As a result, he missed the following matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Heading into the March 4 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Sixers listed George as questionable. He checked in for just under 30 minutes. During that time, George shot 3-11 from the field to score seven points. He also had seven rebounds and six assists.
When the Sixers approached their latest outing against the Boston Celtics, George was questionable once again. However, he wouldn’t get cleared to play this time around. The Sixers dropped their third-straight game in Boston while shorthanded.
Next Wednesday’s outing against the Toronto Raptors is the next time George could suit up and take the floor.
